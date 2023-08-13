Ready, set, learn! Balik Eskwela in UAE

Filipino parents and students in the UAE are preparing for an array of new changes and initiatives to adapt to evolving needs and global shifts in education. Anticipated for the upcoming academic year is a notable increase in student enrollment, prompting schools to reevaluate their guidelines.

The slew of changes brings sustainability to the forefront. Paperless efforts and the adoption of a “bring your own laptop” policy is gaining momentum, fostering eco-consciousness and tech-savviness among students.

UAE schools told The Filipino Times that parents play a vital role in embracing and adapting to the evolving guidelines and policies. Just like it takes a whole village to raise a child, parents’ help is crucial. When parents participate and support new policies, it not only makes these changes work better but also shows that we’re all responsible for creating a modern, eco-friendly learning space for our kids.

The new academic year in the country will begin on August 28 in the UAE. It’s that time of the year when the familiar sights of backpacks, school uniforms, and eager young faces make their grand return.

Both public and private schools follow a trimester system, comprising winter, spring, and summer breaks. This year’s academic term spans over three months, with a winter holiday slated for December and a spring break in March. As per UAE government regulations, the academic year must include a minimum of 182 days.

Changes in the pipeline

Dr. Elnora Rose Celis Pepito, Chief Academic Officer for Global Operations at Richmindale in Dubai, highlighted organizational adjustments due to an increased student count this academic year. “We are doing some adjustments on how we organize our operations since we got another increase in the number of students this school year. In fact, our student count is still increasing at the moment,” Pepito told The Filipino Times.

Veronica Nader, School Health and Safety Officer and Activity Coordinator at Far Eastern Private School (FEPS) in Sharjah, said their preparations involved revisiting school guidelines and facilities assessment. “As we prepare the coming of SY 2023-2024 we carefully make the planning with the main focus on the welfare and safety of the coming excited, vibrant, and full of expectations school children of Far Eastern Private School. We started revisiting our school guidelines or the Handbook to be exact. We rectified and enhanced the content of it to be more specific and purposeful,” Nader told TFT.

“School premises and classrooms were also given utmost importance. All school facilities were taken into account, checked those that were not in good condition and replaced it with a new one,” Nader added.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nino Decenorio, Senior Vice-President of Bath Spa University (BSU) in Ras Al-Khaimah (RAK), said, “BSU RAK has intensively planned and organised all important services like transport, accommodation, class schedules, and student activities for a seamless and exceptional student experience.”

Championing sustainability

Educational institutions in the UAE are implementing a keen focus on sustainability in anticipation of COP28, which will be hosted in the country on Nov. 30 to Dec. 12 this year.

Nader of FEPS in Sharjah said, “The year 2023 is the Year of Sustainability which focuses on protection of our land, resources, and of the culture of the UAE, our second home. This year, we have to consider its essence and continue observing the program and follow it intently.”

For Richmindale in Dubai, the school said it is rolling out continuous improvements to achieve its sustainability goals. “Since we have started expanding our operations, opening branches in different countries such as the US and the UK, we are also working on our Singapore and Canada branches, in addition to the existing branches in the UAE and the Philippines,” Pepito noted.

By integrating sustainability into their curriculum and operations, UAE schools are nurturing a generation that values both education and the planet.

BSU RAK, for instance, has initiated the “bring your own laptop” policy to further enhance student learning.

“BSU RAK has been dedicated to implementing paperless initiatives for quite some time. Embracing the use of cloud storage, we actively promote the creation of a centralised repository for all our files. Additionally, our esteemed faculty members have taken strides by sharing lecture notes and handouts in PDF format, effectively reducing the demand for printed textbooks,” Melvin Raneses, Corporate Affairs Manager of BSU RAK told TFT.

“An innovative approach at BSU RAK also involves the “bring your own laptop” policy, which requires students to bring their personal laptops for enhanced learning experiences,” he continued.

Holistic education

Nurturing holistic development is the key to unlocking students’ complete potential for success.

“Success is not only measured based on the performance of students in academics. It is the holistic development that gives students more potential to succeed,” Pepito affirmed.

“Self- confidence, communication, and common sense are key to success. We continue to expose our students to these three areas, in addition to academics, to help them thrive in this highly competitive world,” she added.

FEPS advocates for extracurricular activities aligned with the skills pivotal for academic triumph.

“The extracurricular activities to be offered to students must be designed to equate with the talents and skills that they will be needing to maintain their scholastic requirements,” Nader said. “There are various activities we can offer to them like, student government, academic teams and clubs, debate team, arts, internship, culture club, volunteer work and community service, student newspaper, and athletics.”

Moreover, BSU RAK extends scholarships to a diverse student demographic, ensuring access to internationally accredited UK degrees and top-tier British education.

“Bath Spa University RAK extends its scholarships and grants to all students from different nationalities, backgrounds. Students will benefit from an internationally accredited UK degree and high-quality British education,” Raneses highlighted.

Ready and set to learn

From organizing study materials and fine-tuning schedules to mentally gearing up for the school interactions that lie ahead, students in the UAE are ready and set to learn.

For Bianca Nicole Toledanes, a student leader and an upcoming Grade 10 student at FEPS, her preparation for the upcoming school year involves meticulous planning.

“I usually prepare for the upcoming school year by planning, and it’s something I always do before the school year starts. I would write down in my journal my plans, goals, and new habits I would want to adapt or happen in the new school year. Other than that, I would start to read and study the upcoming lessons for some subjects so I could be prepared when classes start. Lastly, to start the new school year fresh and prepared, I’d purchase a new set of school supplies, a pair of shoes, and a bag,” Toledanes told TFT.

Removing potential distractions and avoiding procrastination are some preparations for Zyryne Chloe Advincula Espaldon, an incoming Grade 8 student at Richmindale.

“I am trying to improve myself by setting aside things that can distract or lead me to procrastinating. Moreover, when I study, I give myself lots of breaks to help myself remember the things I’ve studied. I also break down the topics for me to be able to understand it more,” Espaldon shared.

Huda Imran and Alina Noval Masood, the Student Council President and Vice President-Internal Affairs at BSU RAK, planning and reassessing are keyways to get ready for the new academic year.

“I prepare by formulating a plan that aligns with my goals for the new school year. Apart from focusing on schoolwork and student council, I will put my energy into making new connections in the industry. I also reassess myself by looking at my work from the previous year and finding out what areas I need to improve upon. Next, I figure out the necessary steps and habits I could take that would help me improve,” Imran said.

“Setting targets, making a study timetable, and brushing up on important topic knowledge is the greatest technique I’ve always used to prepare for the new academic year. Personally, I assess my present habits to identify places for growth, then I establish fresh routines and keep constant in exercising them, which has been quite beneficial,” Masood added.

Looking at a brighter future

The pursuit of quality education for their children stands as a central impetus compelling Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to endure the challenges of working abroad.

Education is seen by OFWs as a powerful tool to break the cycle of limited opportunities, and OFW parents view their overseas work as a means to provide their children with a brighter future through education.

This dedication underscores the deep-rooted value Filipinos place on education as a way to secure their children’s prospects in a competitive global landscape.

Mari Ortega, a Concierge Team Leader at a prestigious five-star hotel in Dubai, shared with TFT her approach to ensure readiness for enrolment. She diligently saves a minimum of AED 500 each month, starting a year in advance, to prepare for the upcoming academic year.

“Nagsesave ako monthly, at least AED 500, a year before to prepare for the enrolment. Namimiss ko nga mamili ng school supplies with my kids kasi for me kita mo yung saya sakanila kapag bago ang gamit,” Ortega exclaimed.

Rizza Reyes, a Coordinator at a renowned company in Dubai, emphasized the importance of maintaining open lines of communication with her parents to accurately gauge her daughter’s needs.

“To prepare, tintanong ko yung parents ko kailan yung enrolment since sila ang nag-aalaga sa anak ko while I’m abroad. I make sure to coordinate with them para maayos namin yung process at budgeting. Hinahabol namin yung early bird para may discount. Talagang namimiss ko umakyat ng stage to receive yung award ng anak ko at yung paghahatid tuwing 1st day of school,” Reyes recalled.

For parents like Ortega and Reyes, education’s value is immeasurable, serving as a conduit to a promising future for their children, amidst the enduring sacrifices they make as OFWs.

“Important ang education kasi gusto ko magkaron sila ng bright future, gusto ko sila maging stable sa buhay nila,” Ortega said.

“Very important ang education kasi ang fundamental foundation ng magandang kinabukasan ay edukasyon. Para sa akin, kapag maganda ang school ng anak ko, maganda ang ma-acquire niya na skills na dadalin nya sa future,” Reyes added.