UAE’s new initiative offers to reduce negative traffic points

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos55 mins ago

The UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MoI) has unveiled a new opportunity for drivers with negative traffic points on their licenses. In line with the MoI’s accident-free day initiative, drivers who exhibit safe driving behavior on the first day of the upcoming academic year can have four traffic points removed from their record.

This initiative, slated for August 28, aligns with the start of the school year after the summer break and aims to minimize accidents. Accumulating 24 negative points leads to license suspension for serious traffic violations.

According to Brig.-General Hussain Ahmed Al Harthy, head of the Federal Traffic Council, the initiative will heighten awareness about road safety and underscore the importance of responsible driving.

To benefit from this point reduction, drivers must pledge on the MoI’s website to drive safely on the school’s opening day. Throughout that day, they must avoid any traffic violations or accidents.

Named ‘A Day Without Accidents,’ this nationwide campaign is a collaborative effort between the MoI and local police authorities.

