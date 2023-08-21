Manila Int’l Airport Authority collaborates with other gov’t agencies to ease NAIA passenger queues

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has committed to team up with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) to address the challenge of long passenger queues at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a Manila Bulletin report, MIAA’s Officer In Charge, General Manager Bryan Co, revealed this response following a study ranking NAIA among the top 10 worst airports in Asia for passenger queueing.

Earlier, Casago, an international rental firm, reported NAIA as the eighth worst Asian airport in terms of waiting times, with a passenger approval rating of 18.11 percent.

Co shared his coordination efforts with Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, aiming to alleviate long queues for international flights at NAIA.

For his part, Tansingco attributed the extended lines to space limitations within the airport terminals.

Meanwhile, OTS spokesperson Kim Marquez defended the controversial shoe removal policy enforced for security reasons. Marquez clarified that this practice adheres to international standards followed by all member states of the Chicago Convention, ensuring items are screened appropriately for security purposes.

Marquez also stressed that delays occur only if prohibited items or alarms are detected during security checks, a common practice not exclusive to the Philippines.