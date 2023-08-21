Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Manila Int’l Airport Authority collaborates with other gov’t agencies to ease NAIA passenger queues

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago

Courtesy of: Reuters

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has committed to team up with the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the Office of Transportation Security (OTS) to address the challenge of long passenger queues at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

In a Manila Bulletin report, MIAA’s Officer In Charge, General Manager Bryan Co, revealed this response following a study ranking NAIA among the top 10 worst airports in Asia for passenger queueing.

Earlier, Casago, an international rental firm, reported NAIA as the eighth worst Asian airport in terms of waiting times, with a passenger approval rating of 18.11 percent.

Related Story: NAIA named among “worst airports” in Asia

Co shared his coordination efforts with Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, aiming to alleviate long queues for international flights at NAIA.

For his part, Tansingco attributed the extended lines to space limitations within the airport terminals.

Meanwhile, OTS spokesperson Kim Marquez defended the controversial shoe removal policy enforced for security reasons. Marquez clarified that this practice adheres to international standards followed by all member states of the Chicago Convention, ensuring items are screened appropriately for security purposes.

Marquez also stressed that delays occur only if prohibited items or alarms are detected during security checks, a common practice not exclusive to the Philippines.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos3 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 08 21T123045.752

Abu Dhabi shuts down restaurant for selling non-halal food

3 mins ago
tft website 9

COA flags OWWA for thousands of OFWs availing free flights multiple times

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 08 21T101834.823

Viral meme dog Cheems Balltze passes away

2 hours ago
insult

OFW Guide: Protection against insults in UAE workplaces

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button