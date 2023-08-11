Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NAIA named among “worst airports” in Asia

Staff Report

File Photo

A new study has named the Ninoy Aquino International Airport as one of the worst airports in Asia due to long passenger lines.

Vacation and rental firm Casago has analyzed passenger reviews about queuing times rated on a scale of 1 star to 5 stars on airlinequality.com.

The company also considered airports with more than 20 passenger reviews.

Based on the study, NAIA ranked 8th among the 10 worst airports to wait in Asia with only 18.11% of passengers highly approving the queuing time in the airport.

Kuwait on the other hand was named as worst airport in continental Asia.

“Passengers at Kuwait Intl. Airport in Kuwait are no strangers to waiting around. With just 11.11% of reviews achieving that 4 or 5 star mark, passengers rate this airport the worst in Asia for queuing times,” the study read.

Singapore on the other hand maintained its reputation of being the best airport in Asia.

“Singapore Changi Airport is renowned for its great service, so much so that in 2023, it was named the “world’s best airport” by Skytrax, for a record 12th time. It also claims the top spot in our rankings, both continent- and world-wide, thanks to an impressive 74.50% of reviews rated 4 or 5 stars,” it added.

