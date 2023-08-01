DMW Mobile App, OFW Pass now being tested in UAE, 9 other countries

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has issued an advisory on Tuesday regarding the developments of the recently-launched DMW Mobile App and OFW Pass.

In a Facebook post, the DMW stated that the mobile app is currently undergoing its “pilot test run” in ten countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Hongkong, Malaysia, Qatar, Oman, Taiwan, Japan, and United Kingdom.

The department has shared some tips on how to use the app:

Download and update the DMW Mobile App from the Play Store (Google-android) or the App Store (iOS). You will receive a One-Time Password (OTP) authentication to your registered email address. Be sure to check your spam folder and ensure that the email [email protected] is included in your “Safe Sender’s List” to receive the OTP. The Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) is still a legal and valid document to be used as proof that you are an OFW.

The DMW also reminded OFWs that the app is FREE, and that everyone should stay vigilant against fixers who offer services to install and register in the app.

Moreover, the DMW explained that their system will detect fake documents that are submitted through the app, which can lead to cancelled registrations and blocked accounts.

The OFW Pass, which replaces the OEC, will be beneficial to OFWs as they will no longer need to physically line up to get the document. It will have a longer validity as it now depends on the duration of the worker’s employment contract, while the OEC is valid for use to up to sixty (60) days only.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Atty. John Rio Bautista, Labor Attaché in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said that the app will add other functionalities, introducing connectivity with other government apps.

“The DMW Mobile app, which is still on its pilot test run, will add other functionalities which will make it more useful to OFWs. For one, the DMW will work on the app’s connectivity with other government apps so that OFWs can use it to access other government services. As of present, its main feature is the OFW Pass. However, there are plans to expand the application, to cover many more government services, making it, more or less, one-stop shop for OFWs,” Bautista explained.

“The DMW app is free, practical, and once full operational will give ease and also cost-efficient for OFWs worldwide,” he added.

For any questions, concerns, or suggestions for the DMW Mobile App, you may contact their office through different channels:

FB Messenger : https://m.me/dmw.gov.ph

Email : [email protected]

Call/WhatsApp/SMS/Viber : +63 9083268344 / +63 9271478186 / +63 9205171059

You can also visit their website and their Facebook page.

