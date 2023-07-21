Marcos kicks off pilot test of DMW mobile app ‘OFW Pass’, UAE among pilot areas 

President Ferdinand Marcos led the ceremonial pilot testing of the Department of Migrant Workers’ OFW Pass in Malacañang on Friday. July 21.

In his speech, Marcos lauded the Department of Migrant Workers for their efforts in digitalizing its services to provide better and more reliable services to overseas Filipino workers.

Marcos said that OFW’s lives would be easier with the introduction of the DMW Mobile App.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant chapter in our commitment to serve our OFWs. It is indeed consistent with our thrusts towards government digitalization so that our government can achieve greater efficiency, greater collaboration, and enhance accessibility for all. This innovative act will revolutionize the way our OFWs access certain services such as their verification of their contract and applying for their OFW Pass. Gone are the days when OFWs had to endure long queues to obtain this certification,” Marcos said.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan Uy, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, and key officials of the DMW, DICT, and Bureau of Immigration (BI) attended the ceremonial launch.

DMW Secretary Ople said that they will still be issuing the traditional OECs for OFWs who have not yet downloaded the DMW Mobile App and created their OFW Pass as part of the transition process.

“With every new mobile app, there are bound to be glitches, hence the need to pilot-test before a full roll-out. Considering that the OEC has been in use since 1992, we also don’t want to cause panic among non-techie OFWs. The DMW will continue to issue and recognize the OEC for at least two more months while we continue to promote the OFW Pass,” Ople said.

Ten countries will serve as testing sites for the OFW Pass.

These are the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Hongkong, Singapore, Malaysia, Oman, Japan, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Ople said that the digital OFW Pass will eventually take the place of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

The OFW Pass, a feature of the DMW Mobile App, will be free of charge on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The application process for the OFW Pass is fully digital and can be done online using a mobile phone.

“The OFW Pass is pegged on the DMW-approved employment contract unlike the OEC which an OFW needs to apply for each time he or she leaves or re-enters the country,” Ople said.

“The worker needs only to update the OFW Pass if he or she transfers employers or moves to another country,” she added.

Around 500 OFW Pass Volunteer Teachers in 40 countries have been tapped to provide technical assistance for fellow workers who are not tech-savvy.

The volunteers have undergone several training and familiarization sessions.

“YouTube video tutorials have also been prepared by the Department,” she said.