Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Marcos kicks off pilot test of DMW mobile app ‘OFW Pass’, UAE among pilot areas 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago

President Ferdinand Marcos led the ceremonial pilot testing of the Department of Migrant Workers’ OFW Pass in Malacañang on Friday. July 21.

In his speech, Marcos lauded the Department of Migrant Workers for their efforts in digitalizing its services to provide better and more reliable services to overseas Filipino workers.

Marcos said that OFW’s lives would be easier with the introduction of the DMW Mobile App.

“This momentous occasion marks a significant chapter in our commitment to serve our OFWs. It is indeed consistent with our thrusts towards government digitalization so that our government can achieve greater efficiency, greater collaboration, and enhance accessibility for all. This innovative act will revolutionize the way our OFWs access certain services such as their verification of their contract and applying for their OFW Pass. Gone are the days when OFWs had to endure long queues to obtain this certification,” Marcos said.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople, Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan Uy, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco, and key officials of the DMW, DICT, and Bureau of Immigration (BI) attended the ceremonial launch.

DMW Secretary Ople said that they will still be issuing the traditional OECs for OFWs who have not yet downloaded the DMW Mobile App and created their OFW Pass as part of the transition process.

“With every new mobile app, there are bound to be glitches, hence the need to pilot-test before a full roll-out. Considering that the OEC has been in use since 1992, we also don’t want to cause panic among non-techie OFWs. The DMW will continue to issue and recognize the OEC for at least two more months while we continue to promote the OFW Pass,” Ople said.

Ten countries will serve as testing sites for the OFW Pass.

These are the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Hongkong, Singapore, Malaysia, Oman, Japan, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom (UK).

Ople said that the digital OFW Pass will eventually take the place of the Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC).

The OFW Pass, a feature of the DMW Mobile App, will be free of charge on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The application process for the OFW Pass is fully digital and can be done online using a mobile phone.

“The OFW Pass is pegged on the DMW-approved employment contract unlike the OEC which an OFW needs to apply for each time he or she leaves or re-enters the country,” Ople said.

“The worker needs only to update the OFW Pass if he or she transfers employers or moves to another country,” she added.

Around 500 OFW Pass Volunteer Teachers in 40 countries have been tapped to provide technical assistance for fellow workers who are not tech-savvy.

The volunteers have undergone several training and familiarization sessions.

“YouTube video tutorials have also been prepared by the Department,” she said.

@thefilipinotimes Paano kumuha ng OFW Pass gamit ang DMW Mobile App #DMW #Mobileapp #OEC #OFWPass #OFW #UAE #dubai #middleeast #tiktokph #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #DMWapp ♬ girls like me don’t cry (sped up) – thuy

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 4 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

gas explosion bbc

WATCH: Massive gas explosion claims one life and injures 41 in Johannesburg, South Africa

3 hours ago
mayon

Phivolcs warns about lahar flow from Mayon due to Egay 

4 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 18T114024.849

Marcos to fly to Malaysia after 2nd SONA 

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS ARRESTED

Police raid in Pampanga house yields python, tiger, crocodiles 

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button