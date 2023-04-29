From house boy to engineer: OFW in UAE fulfills dream of becoming a licensed engineer through determination, hardwork

An overseas Filipino in the United Arab Emirates has fulfilled his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer through his passion and hardwork amid the state of poverty.

Meet Engr. Rolando A. Badayos, chapter president of the Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM) in the UAE.

Badayos grew up as a self-supporting student from Davao, Philippines. He worked as a houseboy during the day and a student at night.

His dream has always been to become a licensed engineer and through his persistence, he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Unfortunately, Badayos has failed to pass his first attempt on the exams but found a job in Abu Dhabi and continued to pursue his dream to become a licensed engineer until he finally made it.

In an interview with The Filipino Times (TFT), Badayos said: “For me, as a supporting student during my college day, poverty is not a barrier to your dreams.”

“Focus on your dreams and have a goal to achieve on it,” he told TFT.

Recently, the PSIM-UAE Chapter celebrated its first anniversary which Badayos heads.

“Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is a success. As a Chapter President of PSIM-UAE Chapter, I am proud to have guest speakers from various countries that greatly impact our society, as the host country is tremendous to meet the other organizations during the event, which was attended by different guest speakers from Philippines, Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Badayos in his concluding speech in the PSIM-UAE Chapter event held last April 22.

Further, he revealed that by August this year, Filipino engineers here in the UAE can look forward to their upcoming activities.

