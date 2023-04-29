Latest NewsFeatureNewsTFT News

From house boy to engineer: OFW in UAE fulfills dream of becoming a licensed engineer through determination, hardwork

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Engr. Rolando A. Badayos, PSIM-UAE Chapter President

An overseas Filipino in the United Arab Emirates has fulfilled his dream of becoming a mechanical engineer through his passion and hardwork amid the state of poverty.

Meet Engr. Rolando A. Badayos, chapter president of the Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM) in the UAE.

Badayos grew up as a self-supporting student from Davao, Philippines. He worked as a houseboy during the day and a student at night.

His dream has always been to become a licensed engineer and through his persistence, he graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.

Unfortunately, Badayos has failed to pass his first attempt on the exams but found a job in Abu Dhabi and continued to pursue his dream to become a licensed engineer until he finally made it.

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 28 at 12.35.33
(From left) Hon. Leandro A. Conti, Chairman-Board of Mechanical Engineers and Engr. Rolando A. Badayos, PSIM-UAE Chapter President

In an interview with The Filipino Times (TFT), Badayos said: “For me, as a supporting student during my college day, poverty is not a barrier to your dreams.”

“Focus on your dreams and have a goal to achieve on it,” he told TFT.

Recently, the PSIM-UAE Chapter celebrated its first anniversary which Badayos heads.

WhatsApp Image 2023 04 28 at 12.35.30
PSIM-UAE Chapter First Anniversary & General Membership Assembly 2023

“Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is a success. As a Chapter President of PSIM-UAE Chapter, I am proud to have guest speakers from various countries that greatly impact our society, as the host country is tremendous to meet the other organizations during the event, which was attended by different guest speakers from Philippines, Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” said Badayos in his concluding speech in the PSIM-UAE Chapter event held last April 22.

Further, he revealed that by August this year, Filipino engineers here in the UAE can look forward to their upcoming activities.

Related Story: PSIM celebrates first anniversary, holds general membership assembly

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

dubai

UAE residents anticipate next public holiday in June

48 mins ago
marcos 8

Marcos expresses support for FIBA as PH hosts World Cup 2023 in August

1 hour ago
mohap

UAE launches vax awareness campaign on ‘World Immunization Week’

1 hour ago
The Filipino Times Philippine Bureau of Immigration 1

BI receives hold departure order vs former BuCor officials Bantag, Zulueta

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button