PSIM celebrates first anniversary, holds general membership assembly

The Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM) United Arab Emirates Chapter has celebrated its first anniversary and held its general membership assembly on Saturday, April 22, at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel, Mankhool, Dubai.

The PSIM is an organization that focuses in promoting the science and practice of multidisciplinary engineering to help Filipino Mechanical Engineers around the world.

The event was divided into two parts—an afternoon session and an evening session—which are both packed with interaction and learning. It was led by PSIM-UAE Chapter President Engr. Rolando A. Badayos, where he opened the celebration and welcomed the attendees.

Notable guest speakers were also present which included Engr. Cesar Ternida, PSIM National International Vice President and Engr. Jonathan San Juan, PSIM National President.

Furthermore, guest speakers from the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) delivered powerful messages: Hon. Leandro A. Conti, Chairman of the Board of Mechanical Engineers who presented about the “ASEAN Chartered Professional Engineer”; Hon. Jericho T. Borja, Member of the Board of Mechanical Engineers, who talked about the “Career Progression and Specialization Program”; and Hon. Lorenzo P. Larion, Member of the Board of Mechanical Engineers, who discussed about the “Continuous Professional Development.”

Before the special event ended, the PSIM-UAE Chapter has also welcomed its new members and had an induction of this year’s Board of Trustees.

To conclude the success of the event, Engr. Badayos said: “Coming together is a beginning, keeping together is progress, working together is a success. As a Chapter President of PSIM-UAE Chapter, I am proud to have guest speakers from various countries that greatly impact our society, as the host country is tremendous to meet the other organizations during the event, which was attended by different guest speakers from Philippines, Qatar, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”