Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and PCG Dubai issues warning against fake job offers in Southeast Asia

The Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai urge caution among Filipinos regarding false job opportunities in Southeast Asia due to rising human trafficking incidents affecting overseas Filipinos, including in the UAE.
Filipinos who have been lured into these illicit recruitment plans, primarily through social media, were promised call center positions in certain countries but instead found themselves detained in their living quarters, compelled to defraud people online, and had their passports and mobile phones taken away. They are unable to leave the camp or quit their job unless they pay a substantial sum to their employer.
Filipinos in the UAE are are encouraged to transact only with authorized Philippine Recruitment Agencies that have valid job orders approved by POEA for any destination, in order to steer clear of human trafficking.
In 2022, the Department of Migrant Workers have received reports on human-trafficking victims in Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.
The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

