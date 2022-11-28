Hontiveros says 31 Filipinos may be victims of human trafficking in Myanmar

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that some 31 more Filipinos may be trafficking victims in Myanmar.

Hontiveros said that these Filipinos were forced into cryptocurrency investment scams in Myanmar. The senator said that the information came from a Filipino who was rescued from human traffickers.

“Ang estimate nila Rita, 31 pa na mga Pilipino ang nandoon pa at kailangang ma-rescue, tulad nilang 12,” Hontiveros told ABS-CBN News.

Hontiveros said that the Chinese mafia wanted to establish a team of Filipino scammers in the Asian country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Migrant Workers are now addressing the issue.