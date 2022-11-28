Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hontiveros says 31 Filipinos may be victims of human trafficking in Myanmar

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Senator Risa Hontiveros said that some 31 more Filipinos may be trafficking victims in Myanmar.

Hontiveros said that these Filipinos were forced into cryptocurrency investment scams in Myanmar. The senator said that the information came from a Filipino who was rescued from human traffickers.

“Ang estimate nila Rita, 31 pa na mga Pilipino ang nandoon pa at kailangang ma-rescue, tulad nilang 12,” Hontiveros told ABS-CBN News.

Hontiveros said that the Chinese mafia wanted to establish a team of Filipino scammers in the Asian country.

The Department of Foreign Affairs and Department of Migrant Workers are now addressing the issue.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT makira 1

Make Tuesday your Ramen Day with MaKiRa’s Eat All You Can Ramen offer

11 mins ago
Makati philippines cityscape

PH pushes for national broadband plan with Php 1.5B allotment

31 mins ago
Abu Dhabi International Airport

Abu Dhabi Airports records 4.7 million passengers in Q3 2022

48 mins ago
MOHRE LOGO

MoHRE takes action against nepotism after employer appoints 43 family members to hit Emiratisation target

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button