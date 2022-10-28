‘The bird is freed’: New Twitter owner Elon Musk begins firing spree

Business tycoon Elon Musk has officially become the owner of social media giant Twitter despite controversies hounding the deal.

Musk aslo began firing officials from the social media giant while providing little information on his plans for the social media company.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk also said that he wants to clear the platform from spambots, improve its algorithm and prevent the company from becoming an echo chamber of hate and division.

The Tesla founder also said that he also plans to cut jobs putting the fate of 7,500 employees hangs on the balance.

Sources told news agencies that terminated Twitter chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde.

Agrawal and Segal were in Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters when they were told to leave the company.

The deal between Musk and Twitter was $44 billion.