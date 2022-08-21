Twitter plans to label phone numbers of verified user profiles

Apart from the blue tick or badge Twitter places with the verified accounts, it will soon put a label or tag on the phone numbers of verified user profiles.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong discovered this new feature that is aimed at bringing more authenticity and much-needed credibility to the platform, media reports said.

RELATED STORY: Twitter set to test long-awaited ‘edit’ feature

This comes at a time when Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken Twitter to court over the alleged unaccounted presence of bots on its platform after cancelling the $44 billion takeover deal.

“Twitter is working on verified phone number label on profile,” she posted on Saturday.

“I’m guessing it’s related to civic integrity, so visible to everyone?” she added.

READ ON: Twitter starts new ‘Blue’ subscription service

The new tool can also be useful for verified businesses with customer service, the media reports have pointed out.

The company will also provide an opt-out option for those who do not have this tag on their mobile numbers, they added.