Sen. Bato dela Rosa pushes for revival of Oplan Tokhang

Senator Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa called for a revival of “Oplan Tokhang” in fighting illegal drugs in the country in a press interview on Friday, October 14.

Dela Rosa was attending Iligan Mayor Frederick Siao’s State of the City Address (SOCA) on Friday afternoon, when the prosecutors filed an illegal drug possession case against the eldest son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla before a Las Piñas regional trial court.

Read: DOJ Sec. Remulla’s son faces drug charge

Dela Rosa declined to comment on the case of Juanito Jose III and calls for the resignation of his father.

“Wala pa ko kakuha sa balita ana. ‘Di sa ko mag-comment. Basahon pa na ko ang balita,” Dela Rosa told Iligan reporters. (I will not comment yet, I still need to read the news)

During the said interview, he also stated his wish to revive Oplan Tokhang, the controversial strategy he led as police chief during the early years of the Duterte administration.

Dela Rosa said, “Dapat ibalik ang tokhang. Wa may pili na. Tanan jud, tanan. (Tokhang should be revived. Everyone should be subjected to it, and I mean, everyone.)

“Tokhang,” a word coined from “toktok” (knock) and “hangyo” (plead), was a police campaign that was supposedly meant to ask people on the government’s drug watchlist to stop their criminal activities.