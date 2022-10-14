Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DOJ Sec. Remulla’s son faces drug charge

The son of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has been accused with drug possession at the Regional Trial Court of Las Pias City.

Juanito Jose Remulla III was charged for violating Section 11 of Republic Act 9165, often known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2022.

The PDEA and NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group conducted a controlled delivery operation at BF Resort Village in Talon Dos, Las Piñas City, on October 11. Juanito, Remulla’s eldest son, was apprehended in connection with a suspected kush cargo confiscated at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Authorities stated that dried leaves of suspected kush “with a current street value of P1,311,800” were recovered during the operation.

