Sharon Cuneta defends herself from ‘feeling untitled and hypocrite’ remarks after Hermes store incident

Megastar Sharon Cuneta responds on comments that she was feeling entitled and hypocrite when she was turned away at a Hermes store in Seoul, South Korea.

Some netizens pointed out that Sharon should have known that you need an appointment when visiting a luxury brand store.

“Nagpunta ako dito para lang bumili ng sinturon sa Hermès, ayaw akong papasukin,” Sharon said in her vlog.

She then went to a Louis Vuitton shop where she bought a lot of items. When the staff of Hermes said that she can now go inside Sharon said that there’s no need because she already bought a lot.

“Dinadahilan Belt lang ang bilhin ngunit paglabas… Alam na sus! Huwag tayong maging hypocrite,” a netizen commented.

“Belt lang talaga ang balak ko kasi pumayat ako at gusto ko sukatin. ALL my Hermes stuff was bought for me by my personal shoppers,” Sharon replied.

“Judgmental na naman. Dami ko nga nabili sa LV tapos hypocrite? Haaayyyy mema lang,” she added.

A netizen also questioned why Sharon was not aware of the appointment system in the luxury brand store.

“Because actually, I rarely do my shopping myself. I have a shoppers, one of whom is based in Milan, and they send me photos of whatever is new and after choosing, they do the shopping for me,” she said.

“And yes, as I explained in the P.S. in my caption, I know about the lines and appointments and all. Sometimes lang you are there na and take a chance like I did at LV so I was let in,” she added.

