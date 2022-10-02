EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

“Ayaw ako papasukin,” Sharon Cuneta blocked at Hermes, opts for Louis Vuitton instead

During a recent trip to Seoul, South Korea, “Megastar” Sharon Cuneta revealed that she was “turned away” by a Hermes salesman.

According to Sharon, a salesman at the store’s entrance apparently denied the actress entry, as seen in a vlog on Cuneta’s YouTube channel last Friday, Sept. 30.

“Nagpunta ako rito para lang bumili ng sinturon sa Hermes [pero] ayaw ako papasukin,” said Sharon.

Sharon chose to shop at a nearby Louis Vuitton boutique, where she purchased several items and was even given champagne and flowers.

Sharon and her companions returned to the Hermes store after shopping, where the salesman appears to have invited the actress to enter the boutique.

