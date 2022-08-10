Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tagle named among candidates as possible next Pope

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Former Manila Archbishop Cardinal Luis Tagle has been mentioned by a London-based journal as one of the main possibilities to follow Pope Francis, despite speculations of his resignation owing to his physical condition.

Tagle was regarded a “papabile,” or a potential candidate to succeed Pope Francis, with Hungarian Cardinal Péter Erdo. Both Tagle and Erdo reflect present issues in the direction and policies of the Catholic Church in the future. It went on to say that Tagle is usually regarded as a liberal, notably in his stance on LGBTQ issues and the representation of Catholics from underdeveloped nations, according to the publication.

Tagle is now serving at the Vatican. He is a personal friend of Pope Francis, who named him to head the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples in 2019.

RELATED STORY: Pope Francis appoints Cardinal Tagle to yet another Vatican post

Meanwhile, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has been cautious in issuing views on the story, stating that any bishop or priest is eligible to become the next Pope.

“May kasabihan diyan tungkol sa conclave and I quote ano…’anyone who enters the conclave a pope, exits it a cardinal.’ So meaning to say, kapag ikaw ay very popular na at kinikilalang kandidato bilang maging santo papa eh pagtatapos ng conclave, lalabas ka na cardinal ka pa rin dahil hindi ka nahalal. So it’s all up really to the voting members of the conclave,” said CBCP spokesperson Fr. Jerome Secillano.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

ynna preg marriage

LOOK: Ynna Asistio ties the knot, expecting first baby with non-showbiz BF

1 hour ago
iStock 1090431444

Abu Dhabi court orders man to pay lawyer AED 380,000 for services

2 hours ago
whatsapp facebook social media 1

WhatsApp users can opt for silent exits from groups

2 hours ago
rita gaviola badjao girl child

‘Badjao Girl’ Rita Gaviola welcomes first child

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button