Dubai court fines Asian girl with AED 1,000 for suicide attempt

The Dubai Misdemeanors Court fined an Asian girl AED 1,000 for a suicide attempt.

The 30-year-old attempted to commit suicide by trying to jump from the balcony of her apartment.

She hit her head with an iron hammer over suspicion that her boyfriend was having an affair with another girl.

Last July an Asian girl filed a complaint that her friend living with her attempted to kill herself.

The complainant stated that she and her friend’s boyfriend managed to prevent their friend from jumping off the balcony and the police and ambulance were called in to take the girl to the hospital for medical treatment.

She believed that the girl’s boyfriend was going out and date other women and hit her head with an iron hammer.

