19-year-old boy commits suicide after parents stop him from playing PUBG

A 19-year-old Pakistani boy committed suicide after being told by his mother to stop playing online games.

His father also expressed disappointment and anger after the boy was allegedly glued to his phone too much.

The boy, who was stopped from playing PUBG by both parents, hanged himself in the Malik Pura area in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan.

The Kotwali police said the teenager’s body was found at his home last night.

At the time of the suicide, the family members were not at home, and the boy was alone.

The body was shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

A funeral prayer was also offered.

