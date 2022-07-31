Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Hawaii legislature approves Filipino curriculum

The Filipino curriculum has been approved by the Hawaii legislature with the Hawaii’s House and Senate recently passing a resolution for the same.

The resolution asked the US’ Department of Education (DOE) to implement an elective social studies course on Filipino history, culture, and identity. State legislators also called on the DOE to recruit teachers who can teach the Filipino Curriculum Project.

The curriculum will help improve the understanding of Filipinos who make up a quarter of Hawaii’s population.

A group of high school and college students, guided by local Hawaii educators, has been working to create lesson plans. This marks a big push for more Filipino representation in the classroom.

