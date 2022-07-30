Helpline set up in Sharjah to assist people hit by rain in Eastern region

A helpline has been set up in Sharjah to assist people affected by rain in Eastern region.

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity Society set up the helpline number: 0506293334 to assist people. A number of people were affected by rain and floods in Eastern region.

The initiative was launched in cooperation with the competent authorities represented by the General Command of Sharjah Police, Civil Defence, the National Authority for Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management, the Department of Social Services, and the Emergency Housing Department.

This is part of Sharjah Charity’s humanitarian role. Urgent assistance by distributing meals as well as the assistance is being offered.

The hotline will receive requests for assistance from those affected by the calamity.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is closely monitoring the weather and has called on the public to follow the instructions of relevant authorities.