Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Helpline set up in Sharjah to assist people hit by rain in Eastern region

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

A helpline has been set up in Sharjah to assist people affected by rain in Eastern region.

Abdullah Sultan Bin Khadim, Executive Director of the Sharjah Charity Society set up the helpline number: 0506293334 to assist people. A number of people were affected by rain and floods in Eastern region.

The initiative was launched in cooperation with the competent authorities represented by the General Command of Sharjah Police, Civil Defence, the National Authority for Crisis, Emergency and Disaster Management, the Department of Social Services, and the Emergency Housing Department.

RELATED STORY: 7 expats dead, 870 rescued after several days of floods in UAE

This is part of Sharjah Charity’s humanitarian role. Urgent assistance by distributing meals as well as the assistance is being offered.

The hotline will receive requests for assistance from those affected by the calamity.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) is closely monitoring the weather and has called on the public to follow the instructions of relevant authorities.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

lightning trees 1

Lightning strike kills father, daughter in Quezon town

2 hours ago
Fuelpump web 1

10 face jail, AED 155,000 fine for stealing fuel from company in Dubai

2 hours ago
Kitchen

Al Ain court rejects man’s plea seeking AED 100,000 payout from ex-wife who built kitchen

3 hours ago
monkeypox hand

Philippines seeks monkeypox vaccines from US

3 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button