7 expats dead, 870 rescued after several days of floods in UAE

A total of seven Asian expatriates have been found dead in the latest floods across the UAE, according to the country’s Interior Ministry.

The authorities said police, rescue, and ambulance teams are continuously exerting all efforts to secure and protect people and properties and regulate traffic flawlessly. Some 870 people were rescued in Sharjah and Fujairah.

Fujairah witnessed the highest amount of rain in the country in 27 years with a record 221.8 mm.

The authorities said the specialized police teams worked in coordination with the National Emergency and Crisis and Disasters Management Authority to respond to any emergencies as a result of torrential rains and floods in several regions of the country. Around 3,897 have been sheltered and 870 people were rescued.

“Field units are still carrying out evacuations in some of these areas. There are also some shelters for some individuals whose homes have been exposed to floods,” said Brigadier General Dr Ali Salem Al Tunaiji, director-general of the Ministry of Interior Federal Central Operations as per reports from Khaleej Times.

Sharjah Police have meanwhile confirmed the readiness of the security and rescue teams around the clock to deal with the exceptional weather situation, calling upon all members of society to abide by the security instructions so that they are safe.

