Bongbong Marcos to inspect damage in Abra after strong quake

President Bongbong Marcos will be inspecting the extent of the damage caused by the magnitude 7 earthquake in Abra Province according to Malacanang.

“He will make an inspection of the disaster areas as soon as he is given the all clear, as soon as it is safe for him to travel,” Press Secretary Trixie Angeles said in a media briefing. The Chief Executive is also expected to cancel all his scheduled activities to focus on the ongoing disaster response.

Angeles said Marcos is closely coordinating with disaster officials and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for immediate relief assistance.

“Ngayong umaga, sa oras na 8:43, tayo’y nakaranas ng isang lindol na may lakas na magnitude 7.3. Ang mga ulat ng mga ahensiya at ng mga lokal na pamahalan sa mga lugar na napinsala ay patuloy na dumarating sa ating tanggapan,” Marcos said in a tweet.

“Sa kabila ng nakalulungkot na mga ulat tungkol sa pinsalang dulot ng lindol, ating sinisigurado ang maagap na pagtugon sa mga pangangailangan ng ating mga kababayang apektado ng sakunang ito,” he added.

Phivolcs initially pegged the earthquake at magnitude 7.3 but later on downgraded it to 7 after more information came in.

In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the quake struck at 8:43 am on Wednesday, at a depth of 25 kilometers. The quake was of tectonic origin and considered to be a major quake.

The agency warned that damage and aftershocks are expected.

“I urge everyone to stay alert and to prioritize safety in light of the possibilities of aftershocks that might be felt after that strong earthquake. We are monitoring the situation on the ground and gathering information on the extent of the damage to the province,” Abra Representative Ching Bernos said in a statement.

“My office is also actively coordinating with proper authorities on what can be done to assist families and communities that were severely affected by this earthquake,” the lawmaker said,