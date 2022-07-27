7.1 magnitude earthquake hits Abra, tremors felt in greater Luzon area

A huge earthquake measuring 7.1-magnitude hit the northern Philippines on Wednesday.

The shallow but powerful quake struck the mountainous province of Abra on the main island of Luzon at 8:43 am, according to the US Geological Survey said, which initially measured the quake at 6.8 magnitude.

No casualties or major damage have been reported so far.

However, the tremors had shattered windows of buildings at the epicentre and shaked high-rise towers more than 185 miles away in the capital Manila.

People ran outside their buildings in Dolores, which felt the full force of the tremors.

Windows of the local market and buildings were shattered, according to local media reports.

Even the Dolores police station building had minor cracks, a top official pointed out.