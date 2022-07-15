DOH to set up COVID-19 vaccination sites in schools

The Department of Health will be setting up vaccination sites in schools to encourage more students to get vaccinated amid the return of face-to-face classes.

“We are going to set up vaccination sites in schools… to further encourage not just children but also their mothers when they go to school and they bring their children there,” Health Officer-in-Charge Maria Rosario Vergeire told ABS-CBN News.

“They are there already and they might be more encouraged because ‘yung access po ay binigay na natin sa kanila. Even teachers and those non-teaching personnel that has not been vaccinated yet baka mas ma-encourage natin,” she added.

The health official, however, maintained that vaccines are not yet mandatory

“Well, definitely, the vaccines or the vaccination should not be a prerequisite to going to school. This would disenfranchise other children whose parents would really not allow their children to have themselves vaccinated,” she said.

The DOH also insists that education is a right.

“What we need to do is we need to incentivize and also we need to encourage our mothers, our guardians, that their children get vaccinated. And what we need to do as the government would be to ensure that there is this safe environment for our children when they get back to school,” she added.