Philippines may extend shelf life of COVID-19 vaccines

The authorities in the Philippines are looking at extending the shelf life of COVID-19 vaccines as the country has lagged behind in inoculation.

This came also after thousands of AstraZeneca Plc. shots were reported to have been unused as they expired.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said in a televised briefing on Friday that they were following up Canada which extended the expiration dates of some COVID-19 shots.

Health Canada earlier this year extended the shelf life of AstraZeneca vaccines by a month as the agency cited scientific evidence supporting the move.

The Philippines has administered about 8 million shots at its three-day vaccine drive earlier this week falling short of a target of 9 million jabs. It has lagged behind most of South-East Asia in inoculations.

To speed up inoculation also, the government plans to hold another mass vaccination drive mid-December.

As per the Philippines’ Department of Health (DOH) 517 new Covd-19 infections were reported on Saturday that pushed the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,834,294.