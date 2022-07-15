Abu Dhabi implements new free parking, toll day norms from today, July 15

From Friday (July 15), Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) will implement new timings for paid parking and road tolls enabling change in free timings for parking fees in public parking in the Emirate as well as the toll system.

The residents can benefit from free parking and ‘Darb’ toll on Sundays instead of Fridays and department affirmed that the decision comes in line with the requirements of the transport sector.

The decision will improve traffic flow during peak hours and enhance road safety in the emirate and comes after the department previously announced the amendment of the provisions of the executive regulations of Law No 18 for 2009 regulating vehicle parking in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the executive regulations of Law No 17 for 2017 regarding traffic tariffs in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Integrated Transport Centre in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, announced the amendment of the date and drivers can now park for free in Abu Dhabi on Sundays and the motorists will not be charged to pass through the city’s Darb toll gates on Sundays.