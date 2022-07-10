Abu Dhabi shifts free public parking, Darb Toll Gate schedule to Sundays

From July 15, free public parking and free Darb Toll Gate in Abu Dhabi will be shifted to Sundays instead of Fridays, according to Abu Dhabi’s Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT).

The decision is in accordance with resolution No. (72) of 2022 of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi on amending the provisions of law No. (18) of 2009 on the regulation of vehicles parking in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Law No. (17) of 2017 on road tolls in the Emirate.

The decision stipulates that Sundays will acquire no fees on public parking areas and the “Darb” Toll Gate System, instead of Fridays.

Following the application of the new resolution, the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport has announced that public parking areas fees and “Darb” Toll Gate System fees in the Emirate are going to be applicable from Monday to Saturday, and will be free on Sundays in addition to public holidays.

This will come into effect starting from July 15, 2022.

“This resolution comes in line with the requirements of the transport sector and enhances the streamlining and mobility of traffic during weekday peak hours, facilitates traffic flow, and improves safety levels on the emirate’s roads,” the department said.