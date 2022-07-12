No death, over 22,000 emergency calls received by Sharjah Police on Eid Al Adha

The emirate of Sharjah recorded zero traffic deaths during Eid Al Adha holiday from July 9 to 11.

The call centre of the Central Operations Room received 22,112 phone calls of emergency and non-emergency nature.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah Police launch unit of 20 officers to rescue mountain hikers

Lt. Col. Humaid Obaid Al Hajri, Deputy Director of Operations Department of Sharjah Police, said there was a good presence of security and traffic patrols on various internal and external areas and roads in the city of Sharjah and the eastern and central regions.

The Operations Room and the Sharjah Police Contact Centre received 22,112 phone calls across the emirate during the holiday, including 20,866 phone calls via the number /999/ assigned for emergency cases. The Centre also received (1,246) non-emergency calls on the number / 901/ which included general inquiries and police services.