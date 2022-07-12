Latest NewsNewsTFT News

No death, over 22,000 emergency calls received by Sharjah Police on Eid Al Adha

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

The emirate of Sharjah recorded zero traffic deaths during Eid Al Adha holiday from July 9 to 11.

The call centre of the Central Operations Room received 22,112 phone calls of emergency and non-emergency nature.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah Police launch unit of 20 officers to rescue mountain hikers

Lt. Col. Humaid Obaid Al Hajri, Deputy Director of Operations Department of Sharjah Police, said there was a good presence of security and traffic patrols on various internal and external areas and roads in the city of Sharjah and the eastern and central regions.

The Operations Room and the Sharjah Police Contact Centre received 22,112 phone calls across the emirate during the holiday, including 20,866 phone calls via the number /999/ assigned for emergency cases. The Centre also received (1,246) non-emergency calls on the number / 901/ which included general inquiries and police services.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Philippine Eagle 1000 peso bill

BSP advises banks, retailers to accept folded Php 1000-peso polymer bills

5 hours ago
Ai Ai delas Alas baking

LOOK: Ai Ai delas Alas starts baking business in US

6 hours ago
KC Concepcion Cloie

KC Concepcion attends beauty queen sister Cloie’s wedding in Sweden

6 hours ago
2 jebel jais ras al khaimah

Over 30,000 UAE residents visit Jebel Jais during Eid Al Adha holidays

6 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button