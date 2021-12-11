Sharjah Police launch unit of 20 officers to rescue mountain hikers

The Sharjah Police has launched a unit of 20 officers to rescue mountain hikers.

The Police task force comprises 20 officers dedicated to providing swift assistance in a range of hiking incidents.

This is important as the return of cooler weather prompts more people to explore mountainous areas in the eastern region of Sharjah.

Col Ali Al Kai Al Hamoudi, director of the Eastern Region Police Department at Sharjah Police hiking incidents can be reported by calling the emergency 999 number or via WhatsApp, on 092370000.