Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Police launch unit of 20 officers to rescue mountain hikers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

The Sharjah Police has launched a unit of 20 officers to rescue mountain hikers.

The Police task force comprises 20 officers dedicated to providing swift assistance in a range of hiking incidents.

RELATED STORY: Sharjah Police to offer five new services digitally

This is important as the return of cooler weather prompts more people to explore mountainous areas in the eastern region of Sharjah.

Col Ali Al Kai Al Hamoudi, director of the Eastern Region Police Department at Sharjah Police hiking incidents can be reported by calling the emergency 999 number or via WhatsApp, on 092370000.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ivana Alawi retains position as top YouTube content creator in PH in 2021

5 hours ago

At least one clustered precinct in every legislative PH district to be audited: Comelec

5 hours ago

Robredo vows to prioritize govt purchases from SMEs, farmers if she wins

5 hours ago

Duterte terms corruption, poverty key challenges for PH governance

5 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button