4 out of 10 Filipinos believe PH economy will improve in next 12 months

A survey by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) has revealed that nearly 46 percent of Filipinos believe that the Philippine economy will improve in the next 12 months.

The survey, conducted on April 19 to 27, 2022, 46% of the population believe that the country’s economic situation will improve, while 28% said that it will just stay the same, while six percent believe the economy will worsen in the next year.

RELATED STORY: 7 out of 10 Filipinos believe economy should be top priority for next admin

Meanwhile, the Net Economic Optimism score, derived through computing the economic optimists percentage minus economic pessimists, is at +40 which according to the SWS is “excellent” and the latest net economic optimism score is four points below the excellent +44 in December 2021 which came from mediocre -9 in July 2020, mediocre -5 in September 2020 and high +24 in November 2020 during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

SWS clarified that Net Economic Optimism is different from Net Personal Optimism, referring to a person’s expectations of the quality of their lives and as per the latest survey covering the first quarter of 2022 is concerned, net economic optimism fell slightly in all areas except in the Visayas.