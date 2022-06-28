7 out of 10 Filipinos believe economy should be top priority for next admin

A survey has found that 73 percent of Filipinos believe that economy should be top priority for next administration.

The PUBLiCUS Pahayag Second Quarter survey showed that poverty, corruption, inflation, and agriculture cornered a share of 15 percent or above mark, but less than the 25 percent mark.

The score for job generation was 53 percent and education at 32 percent in the survey conducted from June 16 to 22, 2022 among 1,500 registered Filipino voters randomly sampled by US-based panel marketplace, Purespectrum.

