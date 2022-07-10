Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Ben&Ben lead vocalists Miguel, Paolo recover from COVID-19

Ben&Ben's held their first ever live concert since 2020 at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Photo from Instagram @benandbenmusic

Ben&Ben lead vocalists Miguel and Paolo Guico have recovered from COVID-19.

The twin brothers and members of the local pop band remained quarantined for two weeks. Miguel also shared the development on Instagram page yesterday, July 6.

“Got [COVID-19] and spent the past two weeks in quarantine at home with [Paolo]. At first, it felt quite challenging to face the most difficult thing to do for us which is to stay still,” he said.

“At some point, ‘di namin nakita pero hinihingi na pala ng mga katawan namin ang pahinga (we did not see it, but our bodies were asking us to rest),” he said. “Then we realize that life has a natural way of telling us to pause.”

“For those of us (including myself) who have deadlines to chase, families to support, goals to reach, and productivity to maintain, let’s try to listen to our bodies when they tell us to do the thing that’s seemingly impossible — let’s pause and rest for a while. Hoping that you would have an opportunity to rest when you can. And when that happens, may you come back stronger,” he added.

Paolo also kept the fans apprised about his recovery via his Instagram Stories.

“So alam niyo ba, recovered na me sa [COVID-19] kaso wala akong masyadong panlasa. Sad pala ‘pag ganun. Appreciate mo bigla ‘pag nakakatikim ka ng masarap, sanaol,” he said.

