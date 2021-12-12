Pinoy band Ben&Ben ranks as most streamed Filipino artist on Spotify

The Ben&Ben rock band has turned out to be the most streamed Filipino ‘artist’ on Spotify. It has over one billion streams.

In a Facebook post, it said, “WE MADE IT, LIWANAG. We’re now officially the most streamed Filipino artist so far on Spotify, with 1,190,834,525 streams. We don’t deserve this milestone, but we’d like to celebrate it with all of you.”

“Sana nasamahan kayo ng mga awitin namin sa inyong ligaya’t pighati. Sa mga panahong umibig ka, nasaktan, tapos umibig muli. We pray that these songs give you hope and healing, even in the darkest of times,”it added.

The group vowed they will continue to write and play songs that could inspire.

“We celebrate this chapter with you Liwanag. Only you could have made this possible. We can’t wait to achieve bigger dreams and milestones together this 2022. Let’s go,”it said.

“Nung sinusulat pa lang namin yung mga kanta mula sa mga ligaya’t pighati ng aming buhay, di namin maiimagine na yung mga kwento ng buhay namin ay magiging bahagi ng inyo. Maraming salamat. Labyu. Pipiliin namin kayo, araw-araw,” it added. (AW)