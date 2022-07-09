Latest NewsNewsTFT News

New traffic device to flash red lights on faces of smartphone-obsessed HK pedestrians

A new traffic device will leave the smartphone-obsessed Hong Kong pedestrians bathed in red in a bid to remind the general public to obey traffic rules.

Alex Au, chief engineer of the city’s transport department, reportedly said that the initiative came after four out of the seven fatal incidents on the Hong Kong’s road crossings were related to pedestrian behavior.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Pedestrian hit by car while jaywalking in Abu Dhabi

“Maybe (the device) can help save lives,” Au said as it works in sync with a traffic light and bathes people in red hue. The device is being tested at four road crossings across the city.

In recent years, Hong Kong has recorded around 2,000 to 3,000 pedestrian casualties in traffic accidents each year.

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

