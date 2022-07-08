Philippines’ DOH clarifies COVID-19 booster shots not mandatory

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday clarified that COVID-19 booster shots were not mandatory.

This came after reports that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. floated the proposal.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire however said that vaccination is encouraged.

“Wala pong binigay na statement ang ating gobyerno, ang kagawaran na ang ating pagbabakuna ay mandatory. We also did not give any statement that boosters will become mandatory. Wala iyan sa ating direksyon, wala rin ‘yan sa ating mga pronouncements,” said Vergeire in a press briefing.

“Ang atin pong sinasabi ay kailangan lang po talaga maitaas ang antas ng booster doses uptake dito sa ating bansa dahil nakikita natin and even our experts are saying that our immunity for population is already waning,” she added.

Earlier, the Philippine News Agency reported that Marcos wanted the public to get their first booster dose to be deemed fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the story was later taken down.