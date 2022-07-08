Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines’ DOH clarifies COVID-19 booster shots not mandatory

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago

The Philippine Department of Health (DOH) on Thursday clarified that COVID-19 booster shots were not mandatory.

This came after reports that President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. floated the proposal.

RELATED STORY: COVID-19: 70.8M Filipinos fully vaccinated, 15M get first booster

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire however said that vaccination is encouraged.

“Wala pong binigay na statement ang ating gobyerno, ang kagawaran na ang ating pagbabakuna ay mandatory. We also did not give any statement that boosters will become mandatory. Wala iyan sa ating direksyon, wala rin ‘yan sa ating mga pronouncements,” said Vergeire in a press briefing.

READ ON: PH vaccine experts studying 2nd booster shots for OFWs, seafarers

“Ang atin pong sinasabi ay kailangan lang po talaga maitaas ang antas ng booster doses uptake dito sa ating bansa dahil nakikita natin and even our experts are saying that our immunity for population is already waning,” she added.

Earlier, the Philippine News Agency reported that Marcos wanted the public to get their first booster dose to be deemed fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but the story was later taken down.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

global media congress abu dhabi 2022

Global Media Congress 2022 attracts more than 150 international media companies and institutions

11 mins ago
household help maid asian

DMW lauds UK ruling barring diplomats who rely on immunity to exploit household help

2 hours ago
Yul Servo

Manila vice mayor Yul Servo open to return to showbiz

2 hours ago
Heaven Peralejo Ian Veneracion

WATCH: Heaven Peralejo does stunts for her upcoming movie

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button