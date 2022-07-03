COVID-19: 70.8M Filipinos fully vaccinated, 15M get first booster

The Philippines has already administered 154,237,449 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine nationwide, with 70,853,659 Filipinos receiving complete primary series and 15,017,716 getting their first booster doses while all 17 regions in the country have vaccinated at least 45 percent of their senior citizens.

The National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) Saturday referred to the Department of Health (DOH) statement that the Bangsamoro region has the lowest coverage with only 46 percent while 801 individuals aged 12 to 17 with underlying comorbidities have been given their first booster doses.

RELATED STORY: PH vaccine experts studying 2nd booster shots for OFWs, seafarers

“As provided for in [Department of Health] DM No. 2022-0263, the roll-out of the first booster/third dose for all adolescents ages 12 to 17 may proceed as soon as the Local Vaccination Operations Centers (LVOCs), implementing units, and vaccination sites/teams are ready,” the NVOC said in a statement.

The NVOC also reported that all regions in the country have already fully vaccinated more than 40 percent of their target population for senior citizens (A2 priority group), with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) having the lowest with 46 percent while Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region hold the highest coverage of fully vaccinated senior citizens at 92.8 percent and 90.7 percent respectively.

Earlier, Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. said that the World Health Organization-led COVAX Facility will replace all of the country’s expired vaccines.