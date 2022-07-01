PH vaccine experts studying 2nd booster shots for OFWs, seafarers

The Department of Health has asked the Food and Drug Administration or FDA to expand the roll out of the second booster shots against COVID-19 to overseas Filipino workers and seafarers.

Vaccine Expert Panel member Nina Gloriani said that the FDA had not yet approved inoculating the general population with the second booster.

“Pero, ang pagkakaalam, ang DOH ay may request sa FDA na palawigin o i-expand, especially ang second booster, dito sa seafarers at sa overseas Filipino workers,” Gloriani said in a virtual briefing.

“We are recommending that… especially doon sa mga may mga maraming comorbidities kahit hindi sila considered under doon sa dinefine ng WHO na immunocompromised,” she added.

Former vaccine czar Carlito Galvez pushed for additional booster to seafarers and uniformed personnel.

So far only healthcare workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals are eligible for their second booster dose.