News

PH vaccine experts studying 2nd booster shots for OFWs, seafarers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The Department of Health has asked the Food and Drug Administration or FDA to expand the roll out of the second booster shots against COVID-19 to overseas Filipino workers and seafarers.

Vaccine Expert Panel member Nina Gloriani said that the FDA had not yet approved inoculating the general population with the second booster.

“Pero, ang pagkakaalam, ang DOH ay may request sa FDA na palawigin o i-expand, especially ang second booster, dito sa seafarers at sa overseas Filipino workers,” Gloriani said in a virtual briefing.

“We are recommending that… especially doon sa mga may mga maraming comorbidities kahit hindi sila considered under doon sa dinefine ng WHO na immunocompromised,” she added.

Former vaccine czar Carlito Galvez pushed for additional booster to seafarers and uniformed personnel.

So far only healthcare workers, senior citizens, and immunocompromised individuals are eligible for their second booster dose.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

cayetano in palace pcoo 640x427 1

Sen Cayetano to file Php10k Ayuda Bill for cash aid to Filipino families

2 hours ago
marcos bible oath e1656677869718

Marcos Jr. uses father’s 1965 inauguration Bible for oathtaking ceremony

2 hours ago
iStock 1138172941

Shoppers to pay 25 fils tariff as single-use bag charge comes into effect in Dubai

2 hours ago
Incoming DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo takes his oath in front of President Bongbong Marcos. Photo from Facebook: Amb. Gary Domingo.

Marcos appoints career diplomat as foreign affairs chief

2 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button