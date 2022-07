The Dubai Criminal Court convicted and fined a man with AED 5,000 for embezzling AED 80,278 funds from his company.

The accused is a partner with 70 per cent share in a health centre.

Investigations revealed that his business partner noticed that the physical accounting books had been torn and he had received incorrect receipts from him.

The firm’s audit revealed the embezzlement.