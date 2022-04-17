News

Driver jailed in Dubai for AED 60,000 workplace embezzlement

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

The Criminal Court in Dubai has sentenced an Asian driver to six months in prison for embezzlement of AED 60,000 from his workplace.

The Court ordered the convict to repay double the amount which he lost in gambling and ruled for his deportation after serving the sentence.

Last December the driver had failed to deliver an amount given to him to be handed over to an accountant in a government hospital and the money was needed for salaries of two staff doctors.

As the company tried to contact the driver, he did not answer her calls following which the matter was reported to the police. Later the driver admitted that he used the money in gambling.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Teddy Boy Locsin PCOO

Locsin asks DFA to act urgently to locate missing OFW

8 hours ago
drama

Philippine envoy denounces Hong Kong TV drama’s portrayal of Filipina

8 hours ago
macau on map

Macau eases travel curbs to allow entry of Filipino non-resident workers

8 hours ago
Fog meter

Electronic speed signs set up in Abu Dhabi to alert drivers of speed limits

8 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button