Driver jailed in Dubai for AED 60,000 workplace embezzlement

The Criminal Court in Dubai has sentenced an Asian driver to six months in prison for embezzlement of AED 60,000 from his workplace.

The Court ordered the convict to repay double the amount which he lost in gambling and ruled for his deportation after serving the sentence.

Last December the driver had failed to deliver an amount given to him to be handed over to an accountant in a government hospital and the money was needed for salaries of two staff doctors.

As the company tried to contact the driver, he did not answer her calls following which the matter was reported to the police. Later the driver admitted that he used the money in gambling.