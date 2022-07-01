Five face trial for robbing AED2M at knifepoint in Dubai

Four Chinese nationals were among the five men who face a trial for stealing AED 2 million in Dubai.

A Malaysian expat is also facing trial for carrying out the armed robbery to steal AED 2 million at knifepoint and assaulting the victims in their car.

Police arrested two accused in the lobby of a popular hotel in Dubai, while the two others were arrested in Sharjah after a call about the assault and robbery.

RELATED STORY: Dollar swindler: Fake firm owner in Dubai robs American woman of $250,000

The victims were sitting in their car in an area opposite Dubai Investment Park and later police managed to identify two Chinese suspects arrested in the lobby who confessed to carrying out the crime.

The fifth accused remains at large and two suspects admitted to the crime.