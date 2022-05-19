News

Dollar swindler: Fake firm owner in Dubai robs American woman of $250,000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

A fake company owner in Dubai has robbed an American woman of $250,000.

The 46-year-old Asian has been ordered to pay $250,000 to the woman as he pretended to be the owner of a fake company manufacturing and trading in ready-made garments.

He cheated the woman with fake contracts and documents that he owned a company in his home country.

The court sentenced him to six months in prison which will be followed by deportation.

The victim fell into the trap as she was told by him that he owns a business in his home country and imports products to Dubai and parts of Europe and was asked to be his partner.

He gave names of investors and a website and claimed to be earning 12 per cent annually from his business and promised the woman 5 per cent in net profits.

After receiving $250,000 the accused turned off his phone, but was later arrested.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Bungee Jump from Macaus Tower Macau China 1

Macau expands entry exemptions for Filipino domestic workers

1 hour ago
baby 4077353 1280 1

Mother sentenced to prison in Dubai for abandoning new-born daughter

1 hour ago
woman hands holding many plastic bags over white background no picture id1131005348 1

Ajman plans to ban use of plastic bags from 2023

1 hour ago
ras al khaimah scaled 1

Camping banned on public beaches in RAK

1 hour ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button