Dollar swindler: Fake firm owner in Dubai robs American woman of $250,000

A fake company owner in Dubai has robbed an American woman of $250,000.

The 46-year-old Asian has been ordered to pay $250,000 to the woman as he pretended to be the owner of a fake company manufacturing and trading in ready-made garments.

He cheated the woman with fake contracts and documents that he owned a company in his home country.

The court sentenced him to six months in prison which will be followed by deportation.

The victim fell into the trap as she was told by him that he owns a business in his home country and imports products to Dubai and parts of Europe and was asked to be his partner.

He gave names of investors and a website and claimed to be earning 12 per cent annually from his business and promised the woman 5 per cent in net profits.

After receiving $250,000 the accused turned off his phone, but was later arrested.