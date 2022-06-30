Pres. Bongbong Marcos: Let us give OFWs the advantage

President Bongbong Marcos also put the spotlight on the importance of Overseas Filipino Workers in his inauguration speech delivered at the National Museum in Manila.

“Let us give OFWs all the advantages we can to survive and to thrive, Marcos said.

The new president added that some teachers decide to go abroad due to lack of opportunities in the country.

“Our teachers, from elementary, are heroes fighting ignorance with poor paper weapons. We are condemning the future of our race to menial occupations abroad. Then, they are exploited by traffickers,” he added.

The Marcos administration vows to fix the educational system through its new chief Vice President Sara Duterte.

“Once, we had an education system that prepared coming generations for more and better jobs. There is hope for a comeback. Vice President and soon Secretary of Education Sara Duterte-Carpio will fit that mission to a tee,” he said.

Before his speech, Marcos gave a standing ovation to OFWs who paraded during his inauguration program.