BREAKING: Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos takes oath as 17th President of the Philippines

Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. has taken his oath as the 17th President of the Republic of the Philippines.

Marcos took his oath before Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo at the National Museum in Manila on Thursday, June 30.

RELATED STORY: Pope Francis congratulates Bongbong Marcos

The inauguration started with actress Toni Gonzaga singing the national anthem.

It was followed by a parade from the military and civic society groups including medical frontliners and overseas Filipino workers.

“This is a historic moment for us all…You the people have spoken and this is resounding,” Marcos said in his speech.

READ ON: Marcos camp vindicated over SC ruling dismissing disqualification cases

“By your vote, you rejected the politics of division. I offended none of my rivals in this campaign. I listened instead to what they were saying,” he added.

“You picked me to be your servant…I am ready for the task,” Marcos continued.