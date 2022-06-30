Duterte, Marcos skip traditional car ride to inauguration venue

Outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte and incoming President Bongbong Marcos have skipped the traditional car ride symbolizing transition of power between the two leaders.

The ride would have brought the two to the inaugural venue at the National Museum in Manila.

The tradition happens when the incoming President fetches the outgoing President to indicate harmonious and peaceful turnover of leadership.

Duterte skipped this tradition and was given arrival honors in Malacañang instead.

Duterte immediately left Malacañang and will be flying to Davao soon.

The last time the traditional car ride happened when the late President Noynoy Aquino fetched former President Gloria Macapahal Arroyo in 2010.