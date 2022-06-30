Latest NewsNewsTFT News

‘Goodbye Tatay Digong’: Duterte leaves Malacañang

Staff Report

President Rodrigo Duterte has officially ended his six-year term as the 16th President of the Philippines.

In a series of traditional activities Duterte welcomed President-elect Bongbong Marcos in Malacañang at past 10AM.

The two had a quick conversation and Duterte was given departure honors witnessed by his Cabinet officials.

Duterte will be flying to Davao, his hometown, where in he will be spending his time with his family as a civilian.

In a CNN Philippines report, Duterte’s long time aide and now Senator Bong Go said the outgoing president will focus on his family and grandchildren.

Duterte also maintained high approval trust ratings throughout his term with a 73% score according to Pulse Asia.

