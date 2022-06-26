Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Sharjah Police arrest man in two hours for stabbing woman to death

The Sharjah Police arrested a murder suspect within two hours after he killed a twenty-year-old Arab woman.

The woman’s body was found in her car and a report was received at the Operations Room at exactly (03:15) Friday from the victim’s mother that her daughter was missing and had been kidnapped from the parking lot of her building by a person known to the family and with whom the family had some disputes.

Police identified the suspect from CCTV camera footage at the parking lot and it was found that the person attacked the woman in her vehicle, which was in the parking lot of the building in which she lives, and stabbed her several times, and fled in the victim’s car, while she was in the vehicle.

Colonel Faisal bin Nassar, Deputy Director of the Department of Criminal Investigation said that through the searches the victim’s vehicle and her body were found.

The team continued the search and managed to locate the suspect within a record time of less than 120 minutes and the culprit was found on a beach hiding from the police and has confessed to the crime.

