OFW stabbed to death in Lucena after man runs amok

An Overseas Filipino Worker was killed after a man in Lucena, Quezon ran amok due to a land dispute.

The woman victim was identified as Elena Alzaga. In a GMA News report, Elena and her family were on their way home after settling the issue in the barangay.

The suspect identified as Marlo Pauang pulled a knife and followed the victim and stabbed her to death.

Authorities state that the incident was caught on camera with some witnesses getting injured trying to stop the suspect.

The suspect also stabbed himself and now under critical condition.

“Sa tingin namin ay talagang pinagplanuhan nitong si Mr. Pauang ang kanyang gagawing pananaksak dahil bukod sa usapin sa lupa ay may previous na galit,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Reynaldo Reyes, Lucena Police chief, said.

Police said that the OFW victim even went home to the Philippines to resolve the land dispute with the suspect.

“‘Yung anak ni nanay Elena at siya ay nagtamo rin ng saksak. May tatlo siyang tinamong saksak sa parte ng kaniyang katawan: sa dibdib, naging fatal ang saksak niya sa katawan na dalawa, at braso kasi medyo may katandaan na rin hindi na rin siya halos nakapanangga,” Reyes said.