Worker gets AED 100,000 payout for disability at workplace

The Abu Dhabi Family and Civil Administrative Claims Court ordered a construction company and the crane operator to jointly pay the worker AED 100,000 in compensation for the disability he received during work.

The Asian worker was hit by concrete bricks that fell from a crane and filed a lawsuit against the construction company and its crane operator demanding AED 500,000 compensation.

A medical report said the worker sustained severe bodily injuries and multiple fractures in his legs and there was 70 per cent disability in his right leg costing him his job.

The crane operator was found negligent in performing his duties while the company failed to provide appropriate safety measures to protect the workers.

