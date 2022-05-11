Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Permanently injured employee to get AED 240,000 compensation

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago

A UAE worker will get AED 240,000 for compensation after getting permanently injured at his work at a construction site.

The crane operator was awarded compensation after sustaining severe injuries as concrete blocks fell on him.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Court directed the construction firm and its safety officer to jointly pay the Asian victim.

RELATED STORY: Man to pay AED 15,000 compensation for threatening to kill woman due to unpaid debt in Abu Dhabi

In addition, the Court held them guilty of negligence and not complying with safety measures.

He was operating a crane at the construction site in Abu Dhabi’s Taweelah when he was injured and received multiple fractures.

Hospitals deemed the man’s injuries are permanent, and will hamper his capabilities to work.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report9 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

iStock 1072647358

Driver in Dubai threatens to kill employer’s baby, steals AED 5 million

3 mins ago
RAK Police video steal vehicle

WATCH: Police issue advisory on how to avoid vehicle thefts in RAK

15 mins ago
Makati philippines cityscape

JP Morgan ranks PH at bottom of Asean investment list after May 9 polls

21 mins ago
Manny Pacquiao

Pacquiao concedes in Philippine presidential poll

33 mins ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button