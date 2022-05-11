Permanently injured employee to get AED 240,000 compensation

A UAE worker will get AED 240,000 for compensation after getting permanently injured at his work at a construction site.

The crane operator was awarded compensation after sustaining severe injuries as concrete blocks fell on him.

The Abu Dhabi Family, Civil, and Administrative Court directed the construction firm and its safety officer to jointly pay the Asian victim.

In addition, the Court held them guilty of negligence and not complying with safety measures.

He was operating a crane at the construction site in Abu Dhabi’s Taweelah when he was injured and received multiple fractures.

Hospitals deemed the man’s injuries are permanent, and will hamper his capabilities to work.